Students and Faculty Find Success During Distance Learning

To do its part to slow the spread of the pandemic novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Ferrum College moved to a distance learning plan effective March 18. Students and faculty had less than a week to prepare to go fully online. Although there have been frustrations, the overwhelming assessment has been one of triumph. Faculty and students alike are finding unique ways to teach and learn.

Ferrum College’s Instagram accounts are full of distance learning posts. Health and Human Performance students are involving their family members in tai chi assignments and practicing yoga during Zoom sessions. On March 31, Director of Student Leadership and Engagement Justin Muse held a virtual trivia game with 45 attendees. And students are using current events to take learning into their own hands. History Professor Tim Daniels’ HON 210 (Reason and the Individual) class requested to study disease and public health using Yellow Fever and Cholera epidemics during the Enlightenment to understand economics, social distinctions, and early public health care.

Faculty members are finding silver linings in the current distance learning situation, as well.

“Distance learning forced me to look carefully at my subject matter and prioritize,” said Associate Professor of Religion Eric Vanden Eykel. “I had to spend a few days going through my remaining class sessions and asking myself what is necessary and what could wait. Students have found the transition difficult, but I’m pleased to say that most of mine are doing great keeping up with the new format.”

Professor of English Tina Hanlon has found that her students have actually asked more in-depth questions virtually than during some in-person classes. In her English 102 class, her students were fascinated by retired Professor of Theatre Arts Rex Stephenson’s play, Too Free For Me.

“It’s sad that these students couldn’t meet Rex and some of the past actors who were going to visit my classes, but by doing it in writing, we got such interesting questions and answers – nine pages worth after I finished typing up the answers,” said Hanlon.

However, the knowledge remains that campus is quiet during a time when it should be bustling.

“What I really miss is seeing my students two or three times a week and watching them grow as readers, writers, and thinkers,” said Professor of English Katherine Grimes.

Click here to see the activities of students, faculty, and staff over the last few weeks. Be sure to post your activities on Instagram and tag #FerrumStrong to have your photos included!