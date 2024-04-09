//Spring into Action: Ferrum College’s Dynamic Day of Service

The Ferrum College community came together on Thursday, April 4 for a Day of Service to improve and enhance the campus’s beauty.

Teams comprising students, faculty, and staff collaborated on several service projects. These included painting railings at various residence halls, trimming hedges and bushes, laying down mulch, organizing, and planting flowers. Following the morning’s work, the community enjoyed lunch in Franklin Hall by Aladdin Campus Dining.

College President Dr. Mirta M. Martin was grateful, but not surprised, to see the teams continue to work through the changing weather throughout the day. “Thank you to all who helped make our Spring Day of Service a success again this year. Even though the weather was less than cooperative, many hands made many campus improvements possible in a short period of time!

“I am certain working in the snow and sleet, hail, wind, and rain made the day one that will not soon be forgotten. Our students will have another story to pass on to the next generation! To all who helped plan, prepare, participate, feed, and clean up for this special event, thank you! You embody our motto, “Not Self, But Others” and make me Panther Proud.”

Coaches, students, faculty and staff affirmed the entire campus community looks forward to this semesterly event and take pride in seeing the fruits of their labor as they walk through campus each day.

Women’s Soccer Coach Erin Saleeby and her team worked to spread mulch around Hart Plaza and also painted the gates and handrails. “Service is something that is really important to our program. Serving others is one of our five core values. The values that we instill into the team are ones that go with the Ferrum motto of “Not Self, But Others.” The team does regular service together so they know how to work hard and not stop until a job is done. These are memories that they will take with them when they leave Ferrum as well. They will always remember doing service in the sun, sleet, and rain. They typically try to make the best of any situation and they were laughing and having fun today,” Saleeby said.

Ferrum College junior Emily Walker enjoyed the Day of Service. “I think the Day of Service is a good time for the whole campus to come together for the betterment of our campus community. It builds a unique sense of camaraderie and I had a lot of fun being with my teammates and working together on a project,” she said.