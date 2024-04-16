//Spring 2024 Gentry Locke Lecture Series

Ferrum College and Gentry Locke Attorneys presented the 2024 Gentry Locke Lecture Series at the College on Wednesday, April 10th. The topic was Demystifying Artificial Intelligence (AI). The series consisted of daytime discussions with students, faculty and staff and concluded with an evening panel discussion open to the public moderated by attorneys Kevin Holt and Jessiah Hulle.

Hulle opened the discussion by asking each panelist to offer a brief statement about the current state of AI and what they would advise students and other attendees present to prepare for in the future based on their respective fields of expertise.

Professor Joshua Fairfield from Washington and Lee University School of Law provided insight on what AI is and is not. “In a way, what we call artificial intelligence is profoundly organic; the secret sauce that made it work at all, was us – our data. That’s the artificial part; it’s not. It’s organic, it’s learning from us. It’s drawing from our data, and to forget that AI is more or less about human data is to completely loose what it is and can do both at present and future opportunities.”

Fairfield went on to explain that the intelligence aspect of AI is not what sci-fi movies have taught us to believe. “It does not think. It does not feel. It does not exercise moral judgment. It is not even deciding. All it is doing is weighting massive amounts of our data. It’s as if AI were a chorus of our voices, mixed up, homogenized, and retuned, and then pushed back out in kind of a single cord.”

“What AI is doing is holding a mirror up to us. It’s trained on our data. When we do horrible things in the past, it learns that. When we make mistakes, it learns that. It doesn’t learn anything we haven’t done yet. And the intelligence part is it is not deciding. So, what is it doing? Artificial intelligence is a misnomer for machine learning and neural networks.”

When asked about the threats of AI he reiterated the source of the data and that data’s characteristics – good, bad, reliable, flawed – is the danger to keep in mind. “The first big problem with AI is that we feed it. We are the source of AI food…and the person with the most data literally wins and has the best day AI.”

Laura Hodges Sprouse ’92 is taking over as the CEO of Brown Edwards CPAs in just a few months, and she shared her perspective on the financial industry as an example of what AI is already doing and how professional services need it to continue to advance to do certain tasks as workforce needs and expectations evolve.

“I am not an AI expert; but what I am is a very interested party,” said Sprouse. “We have had various technologies come our way over the years, and we have always been concerned about how they would change how we produce financials – how they would change how financial data is given to our clients and how that is reported up to other entities.”

Sprouse explained that CPAs are faced with workforce challenges due to multiple factors including the time and financial investment it takes to qualify to be a CPA as well as the work-life balance during tax season. “In 2020 to 2021, over 300,000 accountants resigned from their positions…It’s not a very exciting career at this point in time for people. What I need and what the industry needs are tools for us to be able to automate the mundane and take away routine, basic tasks so that our staff that we bring on board can be used for a higher level. To be able to think more critically. To support our clients and provide exceptional client service rather than doing simple tasks.”

Sprouse reflected that this has been a trend over the past twenty years; as technology has evolved, it creates space for professionals to focus on higher level tasks. She also shared that her firm is not waiting on the industry to bring them the tools they need; they are working with developers to create tools such as robotic process automation (RPA or bots). “I’m actually working with a company here in Franklin County, and they have written 5 separate RPA bots for various things that we’re trying to do internally to solve for the routine.”

Spouse explained that removing the mundane changes the firm’s workforce needs. “We believe that our staff coming in will have to have more experience, to have real life experience, and a completely different skill set than what they’ve had walking in the door today…They’re going to have to understand these massive data sets, understand the data that’s being produced because in our profession, we are the final judgment.”

“I will personally be looking for people who have strong analytical skills, strong communication skills, business development skills, and critical thinking. The students that we bring on board must have those skill sets for us to continue to move forward.”

Dr. Katherine Martin, Chief AI Engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, affirmed the need for critical thinking and interdisciplinary skills across industries including settings with the very highest stakes, war.

“The US military tackles some of the most difficult and exciting problems facing our world today. Our soldiers and warfighters, they operate in the most austere environments. They are dynamic, they are denied, and they are very difficult to operate in, so the things that exist in industry today need to be looked at critically in terms of what will actually help them in those types of environments.”

Martin gave the example of Google translate and how it is a wonderfully useful tool when you have cellular service, but useless when you do not. With a PhD in Psychology, she described how her job applies critical thinking and interdisciplinary skills to work effectively with the users, soldiers, and the engineers to have tools that meet the needs in the respective environments.

“They need solutions that work. It’s our job in industry to get those advancing technologies into the hands of the warfighters, but also to understand their limitations, and then to tailor and optimize those limitations so that they actually work for our soldiers.”

“There are lots of AI tools, but not every AI tool is going to solve every soldier’s problem. I need to give them the tools that will solve their problems, their mission sets, and to be able to do that, I need to have a very critical eye to it and big understanding of it, and I do that with an interdisciplinary perspective.”

In closing, Martin emphasized the role we all have not only in using but in shaping artificial intelligence. Users communicating with engineers is essential in all settings, from war zones to the classroom, for quality development, and all Ferrum College students have a role to play.

“I also really want to harp on the fact that for our students to be successful and for people in the industry to continue to be successful in artificial intelligence, you don’t need to be able to build the systems, you need to be able to use them. You need to be able to use them in innovative and novel ways that solves a problem that’s real for you…I guarantee you do not want my engineers to go into a room and develop something in a vacuum. It will be useless to you, and you will not want to use it. Domain expertise is really critical and the ability to talk across multiple domains is going to be what continues to propel technology forward and make it applicable across multiple industries.”