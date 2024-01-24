//Sophomore Trevor Jeffries Embraces a New Journey at Ferrum College

Trevor Jeffries, a sophomore from Williamsburg, VA, transferred to Ferrum College for new educational opportunities and to continue playing soccer. He previously attended Chowan University, but decided to start fresh at Ferrum.

“I needed a restart in soccer and my classes. The education level at Chowan wasn’t fitting my needs, and I felt like the professors and course work at Ferrum were going to better equip me for the career path I’m working towards,” said Jeffries.

Jeffries’ journey to Ferrum began when he reached out to head men’s soccer coach Matt Cureton to see if the team would be the best fit for him, and he was offered a spot. “I appreciated how straightforward coach Matt was with me,” he continued.

Coach Cureton is excited to have Jeffries join the team as an experienced player. “Trevor brings a lot of qualities we look for in a player. He is an outside back (defender) with fantastic grades and an unbelievable work ethic. We had a direct need for players in his position. Trevor already has college playing experience which I believe helped propel him above other recruits on our list,” said Cureton.

Cureton also acknowledged Jeffries’ experience playing on a championship team. “Trevor is joining us from Chowan University where he was a part of a program that won a Conference Carolinas Championship and earned a place in the DII National Tournament. We are a young and inexperienced team at the moment. I believe Trevor offers our program insight on what it takes to win and compete daily on and off the field. We need to continue to improve our program by adding players who lead by example; I believe Trevor is one of those guys!”

Jeffries is excited to have this opportunity to play soccer with his new teammates and meet new people. “I also hope to get involved in more extracurricular activities and find a work-study job,” he said.

“Each semester, we are excited to welcome a new cohort of transfer students to Ferrum College,” said College President Mirta Martin. “Whether they come to us from community colleges, another college, or a university, we are proud to have them join us to continue their educational journey and enjoy the superb experience that is Ferrum College. Welcome home, Trevor!”