//Sophomore Savannah Farris Coordinates School Supply Fundraiser for Franklin County Students

Ferrum College rising sophomore Savannah Farris ’22, of Callaway, VA, lives every day honoring the College’s motto, “Not Self, But Others.” She recently organized a large fundraising event to provide school supplies for Franklin County students.

The fundraiser was held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Callaway Volunteer Fire Department from 12 – 5 p.m. Attendees were invited to purchase food, drinks, and raffle tickets, and give money or school supplies destined for Franklin County students’ backpacks. All proceeds were used to purchase school supplies for Franklin County students in need. “We raised about $1,200 worth of supplies between donated supplies and those purchased from the money we received,” explained Farris. “We even had folks come from as far as Bassett to donate!”

Associate Professor of Environmental Science Delia Heck said she and her husband John, the executive director of the Phoebe Needles Center, discussed planning the fundraiser with Farris when she initially hatched the idea. “Savannah then worked through the logistics with other members of the staff and the community, asking questions and seeking support from me and others whenever she came up against a barrier,” said Heck. “She has the uncommon combination of perseverance, determination, and steadfastness that allows her to see projects through to completion. There is no quit in her.”

Farris has been involved in helping the local community for as long as she can remember. Her mom was involved with the “Pack the Bus” program for years, which sparked Farris’ passion for community service. “I have always been a firm believer in helping others; one day you may need it, too,” said Farris. “As a college student, I know you must have the necessary supplies for each school year. I believe that every child has the ability to succeed when given the tools to learn.”

Farris is also a Ferrum College Boone Honors Society member and is double majoring in pre-professional health science and biology. This summer, she worked as a camp counselor at Phoebe Needles summer camp where she helped prepare and cook meals for 50 campers and staffers each day. She plans to eventually enter the medical field to continue making a difference in others’ lives.

“Savannah is a very driven individual with a clear vision of how she wants to be a caring, committed member of her community, nation, and the world – one of the hallmarks of a Ferrum College graduate,” said Heck.

For Farris, her central goal is just to give to humanity; she cited Jim Rohn, famed author and motivational speaker: “Only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have.”

