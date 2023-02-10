Soccer Midfielder Allison Setlak ’23 is “A Leader on and off the Field”

Ferrum College senior Allison Setlak is a midfielder on the women’s soccer team. Originally from Cary, North Carolina, she is a Business Administration major with an emphasis in business management and would like to go into human resources after graduation.

In addition to being a full time student-athlete, Setlak is a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society, the boone honors program, the national society of leadership and success, and serves on the Ferrum College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as co-chair. She is also a four-year volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, a volunteer for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, and a volunteer for Ferrum College sports information operations.

In November, Setlak was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the conference’s athletic communications personnel. She felt honored about the accomplishment. “It really meant a lot to me. Being at a small school like this, and playing soccer here in a very competitive conference, we might not get noticed by other teams and coaches. I worked really, really hard throughout my college career and being recognized for everything that I’ve done meant everything to me.”

Ferrum College Women’s Soccer Coach Erin Saleeby said Setlak is an exceptional person the team will miss. “Allison was a great player on the field, but her legacy will go far beyond that. She was a leader on and off the field and someone who others on the team looked up to. She worked hard in the off season, watched a lot of film, and came in regularly to work on her game,” explained Saleeby. “Allison also made sure that others were doing their part. We work a lot on our character development as a program and this is something that she always bought into. She worked hard at relationships and really wanted the program to be the best that it could be.”

Setlak first learned about Ferrum College when she attended a prospect camp at the College during her junior year of high school. “I fell in love with Ferrum,” said Setlak, who wanted to be close to her home in North Carolina. “When I toured, the people on campus were very kind and caring and that’s what made me really want to come,” she said.

Her favorite memory by far has been the first day of classes her freshman year. “It was so new and exciting and I met so many new people that day. I always remember the feeling of going into my first class and it being a little scary, but it was really exciting,” said Setlak.

Setlak recommends Ferrum College to prospective students because of the professors and how much they value their students. “The professors here really care about every student. With the small class sizes, I really enjoy being able to have a good relationship with them,” concluded Setlak.