//Soaring Towards Success: Ferrum College Hosted 85 Employers at the 2024 Spring Career and Internship Fair

On Thursday, February 15, Ferrum College hosted over 85 employers in Franklin Halls’ Blue Ridge Mountain Room, Atrium and Panther’s Den for the Career Development Office’s 2024 Spring Career and Internship Fair. The event was an opportunity for businesses to meet with students about internship and job placement.

Students were able to network and make connections with various employers and were also invited to attend the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber “Rock the Room” networking training with leadership and training consultant Jen Rowland. The businesses that attended were hiring for full-time, part-time and internship positions.

One local health system was hoping to connect with nursing students in Ferrum’s growing program. “We have nurse extern positions available. We offer PRN, part-time and full- time opportunities to align with your scheduling needs,” said Taylor Johnson from HCA Healthcare. “We also have a new graduate nurse residency program, which is a full time, year long immersive training to give you hands-on experience helping establish valuable clinical and critical skills. The program is designed to bridge the gap between nursing school and launching your nursing career,” she said.

Many different types of camps were present at the event. While some were solely recruiting for summer camp counselor positions, others also had internships available for students. “Camp work can provide valuable transferable skills, such as oral communication, critical thinking and problem-solving, and collaborative abilities. Additionally, it offers a diverse and global experience, as well as professional growth opportunities,” said Kathleen Pinard, from Camp Bethel in Fincastle, Virginia.

“While we have counselor positions available, we also have internships available for different departments in Agriculture, Environmental Sustainability, Education, Marketing and Communications, Music and Theatre and more,” said Heidi David-Young from Caroline Furnace Lutheran Camp and Retreat Center in Fort Valley, Virginia.

Leslie Holden, director of the Career Development Office, was grateful to all of the employers who attended, especially the many Ferrum College alumni. “This was our largest career fair in many years! I want to thank every employer who sent representatives to connect with our students about internships and summer employment as well as permanent employment after graduation. Today was extra special because we had twenty-seven alumni seeking current Ferrum students to hire. Welcoming alumni back home and seeing connections across generations that lead to meaningful employment is what our work is all about.”

Employers who wish to list jobs with the Ferrum College Office of Career Development and connect with current students, contact Ms. Leslie Holden at lholden@ferrum.edu and follow the Career Development Office on Instagram: @ferrum_careers.