Six Boone Honors Program Seniors Celebrated During Banquet on April 28

On April 28 during a banquet held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on campus, Ferrum College celebrated six Boone Honors Program seniors set to graduate on May 11: Chantal Aaron of St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica and of Suffolk, VA, who will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in pre-professional science; Katherine Anderson of Mechanicsville, MD, who will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in environmental science; Leya Deickman of Fayetteville, NC, who will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in psychology; Mark Kellam of Springfield, VA, who will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in environmental science; Quentin Montgomery of Ararat, VA, who will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in environmental science; and Joshua Wright of Stuart, VA, who will earn a Bachelor’s of Science in mathematical science.

After a welcome from Lana Whited, the program’s director and professor of English at Ferrum College, President David Johns greeted guests and thanked the seniors for their efforts during their time at the College. Each senior chose a professor, not necessarily in their field of study, to share comments about the seniors’ time at Ferrum College as they progressed through coursework. There were hugs, some tears, and lots of laughter. Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato closed the program with heartfelt well wishes.

The Boone Honors Program was established in 2001 under the direction of David Howell, dean of arts and humanities, professor of religion, and director of faculty development, and is named in honor of former Ferrum College President Jerry Boone and his wife, Shirley.

See photos from the event here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ferrumcollege/albums/72157708180238905.