Sheneika Simmons ’15 Found Success Using Her Psychology Degree in Education Advocacy

Sheneika Simmons ’15 has spent the majority of her professional career as an educator. After she graduated from Ferrum College in 2015, she participated in the “Teach for America” program where participants teach in low-income public schools. After spending five years in the classroom, Simmons chose to pivot her career to help and advocate for educators. Today, she works for WakeEd Partnership and supports educators throughout North Carolina. In addition, Simmons started her own company last year, “Simmons Leadership Services,” and she is currently working on her Ph.D. in Human Services at Walden University.

Simmons has always been a natural leader. During her time as an educator, she realized how good she was at speaking to groups of people. “I knew I didn’t want to be in the classroom anymore, but I loved all of the components of education like doing after school programs and hosting events for kids,” explained Simmons.

After working for the statewide afterschool network in North Carolina, Simmons recognized she loved the public speaking she was doing and enjoyed networking. She started her own business and began offering workshops and presenting at conferences in North Carolina and throughout the United States.

Simmons hopes that the people she works with through her leadership services understand the knowledge she is presenting. “One important thing to me is that I make things simple and digestible for anyone to understand. I remember being in rooms and not understanding what stuff meant. Most of the time, it was because the presenters were not relatable, or they were not using real world examples,” said Simmons.

Simmons first learned about Ferrum College when an admissions team visited her high school. Later, when she visited campus, she liked that the College had a sense of community and inclusivity, and she could see herself as a student. Once she arrived on campus, Simmons became involved in SGA, Ferrum Activities Board, and Psychology Club.

Angie Dahl, vice president of Student Development and Campus Life, remembers Simmons as a student fully engaged in the Ferrum College experience. “She always had a positive attitude and was a natural leader in class. Sheneika energized any room she was in and took advantage of the experiences afforded to her. Since leaving college, she has applied the skills she gained at Ferrum flexibly in the world of education and hasn’t been afraid to think outside of the box.”

Kevin Reilly, vice president for academic affairs remembers Simmons as a smart student with a sharp sense of humor. “I loved having her in class. She wanted to learn and her personality brightened the room. She also has a heart for service and for helping others, which was evident the first time I met her.”

Ferrum College’s motto, “Not Self, But Others” has hugely impacted Simmons’ career and is the reason why she’s found success. “Because I majored in psychology, and because I had professors that I was able to connect with, that helped me show empathy in my own classroom and understand my students more. I utilized my degree in a non-psychology career,” said Simmons.

Simmons encourages current and prospective students to be uncomfortable in new situations. “Lean into the discomfort. You don’t grow unless you’re uncomfortable. Also, be flexible. Stuff happens, so be prepared to make changes in the moment and adjust as necessary. When I was a teacher, kids taught me that they are the best teachers. They teach you to be prepared and that no day is ever the same. Be open, and take advantage of networking opportunities,” concluded Simmons.