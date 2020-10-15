///SGM (Ret) Dianne Ellwein to Bring Veterans Day Keynote Address During Virtual Ceremony

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, SGM (ret) Dianne Ellwein will bring the keynote address during Ferrum College’s virtual Veterans Day celebration. The ceremony will be available to watch at 10 a.m. Watch this space for more details on how to view the ceremony.

More about SGM (Ret) Ellwein:

Currently residing in Rapid City, SD, Ellwein is a highly decorated retired Title 10 AGR Soldier with the SD Army National Guard. She enlisted on May 2, 1981, and most recently served as the Reserve Component Command Career Counselor in US Army Europe where she oversaw the RC Retention program for 10 different army installations throughout Germany and Italy. She also served in the same capacity with the 1st ID at Ft. Riley, Kansas, prior to accepting the assignment at USAREUR.

She was the former Senior Enlisted Advisor for Reserve Affairs to the US Army Chief of Chaplains and the National Guard Chaplain Assistant Career Field Manager and Proponency SGM at National Guard Bureau. In 2013, she was DA Select to the rank of CSM. Prior to her Title 10 assignments, she served as a Title 32 Production Recruiter for the South Dakota Army National Guard where she earned top national awards.

Ellwein earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD. She went on to earn a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in guidance, counseling, and personnel services. She graduated with honors from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and has taken graduate level courses from the University of South Dakota and Duke University School of Medicine.