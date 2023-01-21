Hail and well met, my name is Scout Lynch!

I’m an English major, and I’m minoring in Business.

I love to journal and write personal stories as well as short, horror stories and Dungeons and Dragons campaigns.

I’m also vegan and am very passionate about the well-being, and happiness, of all living creatures.

I believe that housing, mental and physical healthcare, and food and water are all basic human rights and should be accessible to everyone.