Hail and well met, my name is Scout Lynch!
I’m an English major, and I’m minoring in Business.
I love to journal and write personal stories as well as short, horror stories and Dungeons and Dragons campaigns.
I’m also vegan and am very passionate about the well-being, and happiness, of all living creatures.
I believe that housing, mental and physical healthcare, and food and water are all basic human rights and should be accessible to everyone.

