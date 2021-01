I am Sarah Crawford from Franklin County, Virginia. I am majoring in Elementary Education, with a Psychology minor and hope to acquire my Special Education endorsement. After graduation, I hope to obtain a Master’s Degree in education. My goal is to work with all children, both those with general needs and special needs.

I am also a part of the Women’s Soccer Team. Both of my parents are Ferrum Alumni, which is one of the many reasons I decided to study at Ferrum College.