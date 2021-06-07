My name is Sabrina Moreland. I graduated from Ferrum College in 2004 with a B.A. in English and a minor in Religion. During my time at Ferrum, I was a Bonner Scholar and a member of Alpha Phi Omega. Being in the Boone Honors Program provided me with many opportunities for growth, including a study abroad scholarship at Oxford University during the summer of 2002.

Upon graduating from Ferrum, I attended East Tennessee State University where I obtained my Masters of Arts in Teaching in 2006. I taught Sophomore English at Morristown-Hamblen High School West in Morristown, TN for four years, and then became a school librarian. I completed my Master of Science in Information Science in 2011 from the University of Tennessee.

Since 2016, I have been a Distance Emerging Technologies and Reference Librarian at Walters State Community College, in Morristown, TN. I am involved in several community organizations such as the Knoxville Symphony League, the Knoxville Opera Guild, and the P.G. Wodehouse Society. I reside in Talbott with my husband, Lee, and our dog, Sully.

Email: srmoreland@ws.edu