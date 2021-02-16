My name is Ryan Gobble and I am from Abingdon, Virginia. My major is Secondary Education with an emphasis on agriculture. In my free time, I enjoy working with animals, competing with my horses, and spending time with family and friends.

After graduation, I hope to obtain my master’s degree and write agriculture education curriculum. I hope to one day be employed by a state FFA Association, the National FFA Organization, or the Department of Education.

One fun fact about myself is that I am legally blind.