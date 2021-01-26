Hi! My name is Roy Garcia and I am from Collinsville, Virginia, where I attended Bassett High School. I am majoring in Social Work and double minoring in Spanish and Criminal Justice. My career plans are to obtain my Bachelor’s in Social Work and get enough experience to where I can achieve my Master’s. The specific field I hope to work with deals with helping clients make ends meet.

At Ferrum, I am currently an ambassador, a mid-distance runner for the track team, part of the Boone Honors Program, have a job at Conferences & Events, and a part of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS). Interests of mine include reading, drawing, running, working out, and working.