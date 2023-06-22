Rising Sophomore Adrian Samano Places Fifth at U23 Greco World Team Trials

On the weekend of June 2, a few Ferrum College wrestlers competed in the USA Wrestling U23 National Championships representing the Iron Wrestling Club. The first-place finisher earns a spot on the USAW World Team and represents the United States at the U23 World Championships. Rising Ferrum College sophomore Adrian Samano ‘26 received All American status with his fifth-place finish in the U23 Greco Roman 55kg division.

“It means I’m on the right track of being a national camp, which is my goal,” Samano said.

The Iron Wrestling Club is not affiliated with the Ferrum College brand, Ferrum College Athletics, or the NCAA. Instead, it is a USA Wrestling chartered club created to help provide local wrestlers with the opportunity to train and compete in the olympic wrestling styles, Greco Roman and Freestyle, for a chance to represent the USA on a world team. The Iron Wrestling Club was represented by six athletes in the U23 Greco Roman World Team Trials and eight in the U23 Freestyle World Team Trials. The 1st place finisher in each weight class earns a spot on the U23 World team that will compete in the World Championships in Poland.

Wrestling since 5th grade, Samano has used the sport to help with his special needs and social anxiety. “I’ve had countless hard practices with my coach and teammates; they are truly what make me better,” Samano said.

Along with being on the wrestling team, Samano is a business administration major, with an emphasis in marketing, and will minor in spanish. After finding Ferrum through coach Logan Meister, he decided to schedule a campus visit. “The day I visited, I decided this was the place for me,” Samano said.

Samano has been training continuously and has formed a connection with the team.

“Coach Meister has been teaching me to work on my composure and how to use my mentality for wrestling in the real world,” Samano said. “My favorite thing about the team would be the family-like bond we have with each other and the balance of hard work and the fun we have.”

Head men’s wrestling coach Logan Meister, ‘17, is proud of Samano and his accomplishments. “It is a great achievement for Adrian to reach the podium at the U23 Greco World Team Trials especially as an 18 year old who just finished his freshman season. Adrian has high expectations for himself, and I think he expected nothing less than to place at this tournament. I know his goal is to continue to improve on this performance in hopes of making a Greco World Team, which would be an outstanding accomplishment for him, the Iron Wrestling Club and Ferrum College. Competing in these high level Greco/Freestyle opportunities will really help these athletes separate themselves at the Division 3 level. It is rare to see Division 3 athletes competing and winning at these events. This will pay off.”

Iron Wrestling Club- U23 Participants

Greco-Roman

Adrian Samano 55kg 2-2 5th Place

Rubyn Semedo 63kg 1-2

Cody Agnell 67kg 0-2

Joey Olalde 72kg 1-2

Johnny Black 130kg 0-2

Ray Dixon 130kg 0-2

Freestyle

Adrian Samano 57kg 1-2

Trent Proctor 61kg 0-2

Rubyn Semedo 65kg 0-2

Cody Agnell 70kg 0-2

Bradley Sigmon 74kg 0-2

Johnny Black 125kg 0-2

Ray Dixon 125kg 2-2