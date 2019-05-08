D Robinson ’21 Commits to Combating Negativity by Spreading Love and Positivity

Davon “D” Robinson ’21, a rising junior from Richmond, VA, who is majoring in social work and minoring in recreational studies, is troubled by the negativity seen in the world, so he pledged to promote positivity no matter the circumstances. Already known at Ferrum College for his positive Instagram workout videos, he took on a heftier endeavor to spend his last day on campus prior to summer break recording members of the campus community as they shared their goals and words of positivity. Robinson recorded and edited this video in only 10 short hours.

“I want to show people that no matter what they go through in life, they can make it,” explained Robinson. “The purpose of the video I made is to show that we may have different goals but we all can be positive towards ourselves and each other.”

