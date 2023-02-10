//Racing Toward Diversity Magazine CEO Fields Jackson, Jr. to Speak February 13 at Ferrum College

FERRUM, VA (February 10, 2023) – Ferrum College will welcome Racing Toward Diversity Magazine CEO and Chief Cheerleader Fields Jackson, Jr. to speak for Black History Month on Monday, February 13, 2023. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Racing Toward Diversity Magazine—a quarterly publication highlighting the best of current diversity initiatives—reaches business and educational audiences of an estimated 3.5 million through the magazine, newspaper, blog and associated social media. In addition to being the magazine’s CEO, Jackson is president of the College Diversity Network, chief diversity officer at Bonfire Infrastructure Group, and a distinguished visiting professor at South Carolina State University.

Jackson has been recognized as one of the “top diversity thought leaders on Twitter” by Diversity Best Practices; as #13 of the top 100 global inﬂuencers focusing on gender equality and diversity by Onalytica in London, England; and as one of the “most influential diversity and inclusion leaders” by Hive Learning.

Jackson received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL.