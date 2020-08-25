//President Johns Shares Welcome Message With Campus Community

Panther Nation:

Welcome to the first day of class and the beginning of fall 2020!

For all students new and returning: we have been waiting for you and are eager to begin a year of discovery, challenge, and opportunity.

For all faculty and staff: today is the day we have been working toward and I am so proud of what we have accomplished and will accomplish together.

I would like to offer a few words as we launch this new year.

First: Ferrum College is a community, a family that is always stronger together. This has never been more true than it is today. We need to draw on that strength and that togetherness to have a successful semester and to stay safe and healthy. What we do on campus and away, what we do on the clock and off, impacts everyone else in our Panther Family. We have some challenges ahead, but hard does not mean impossible!

Second: Ferrum College is an institutional citizen in the Village of Ferrum, Rocky Mount, and the surrounding community. People are watching to see if we are practicing off campus what we are preaching on campus. So, I ask you, please wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and be respectful when shopping or eating in one of our local businesses. Understandably, some are nervous about all of us coming back to campus. Let’s show our neighbors that we think of their wellbeing also when we say: “Not Self, But Others.”

Third: Ferrum College is a diverse family, and this is one of our great strengths. No matter who you are–faculty, staff, student–take time this year to get to know someone from a background different than your own, someone with interests you know little about, and someone whose ideas lie somewhere else on the continuum than do yours. Through simple gestures like these we build a just and sustainable future.

Without a doubt, we are living through a very strange time in the world’s history–a once in a century public health challenge. Many great Ferrum folk are working hard to be sure that our life on campus is safe and healthy. But I want you to remember this: the COVID-19 pandemic will pass. We don’t know when, but it will not last forever. Of course, being neck deep in chaos every day can be discouraging, but never forget that there is ‘the other side’ of this time.

All of us at Ferrum College are committed to living, to thriving, and we will not be defeated! What we do here matters, and it is worth our effort to make it happen. “Ferrum Means Iron,” and as we know, iron is tough and resilient…and so are we.

Let’s have a great semester!

David L. Johns, Ph.D.

President

FERRUM COLLEGE

P.O. Box 1000

Ferrum, VA 24088

540.365.4202

president@ferrum.edu

Follow me: @ferrum_prez