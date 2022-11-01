//President David L. Johns Announces Resignation

FERRUM, VA (November 1, 2022) – Today, David L. Johns announced his resignation as president of Ferrum College effective Nov. 7, 2022.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and the way we have worked together to make Ferrum a great place to live, work, study, and play. I appreciate the support I have received from the Board throughout this process,” Johns wrote.

Following Johns’ announcement, Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter ’73 shared that the trustees have begun the process for selecting an interim president to oversee Ferrum College while they prepare for a national search for the next president.

Prior to the appointment of an interim president, Kevin P. Reilly, vice president for Academic Affairs, has been named chief operating officer of the College. Showalter expressed the board’s appreciation for Reilly’s willingness to assume the leadership role during this time of transition. “We are confident in Dr. Reilly’s ability, and that of the entire president’s cabinet, to lead the College over the coming months,” said Showalter.

“We are grateful for [David Johns’] service to the College and his many contributions during his tenure as president, including managing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his efforts in establishing the strategic direction of the College,” said Showalter. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we wish Dr. Johns all the best in his next endeavor.”

Additional information about the transition in leadership will be shared as it becomes available.

