Paul Cohoon ’17 “Painted His Own Picture” at Ferrum College

Paul Cohoon ’17 came to Ferrum College knowing he wanted to major in Computer Technology and Information Systems. Because the required coursework included business courses, Cohoon decided to double minor in Accounting and Business. Since graduating from Ferrum, he has worked at Innovations in Transportation (INIT), working his way up in the company to his current position as senior system engineer. Today, he utilizes all aspects of his education while working on projects in Rhode Island, Florida and Texas. In the future, he hopes to use his degree and experiences to open a consulting company.

Cohoon shared some of the reasons why he’s stayed at INIT for so long. “Company culture and benefits are driving factors. Company culture-wise, it’s really nice because it’s collaborative. A lot of the projects are a team effort and we get free healthcare. INIT is a great company and there hasn’t been anything that’s made me want to leave,” said Cohoon.

Football and location were the deciding factors behind Cohoon choosing to come to Ferrum College. “I played football my freshman year, [which is] why I originally came to Ferrum,” said Cohoon, who fell in love with the College during a campus visit. “It was somewhere I could really see myself for four years.” Cohoon later realized he wasn’t interested in playing football anymore and instead wanted to focus on academics. After leaving the team, he stayed involved with different student life activities. He was in the racquetball club and was a five-time intramurals champion.

When reflecting on his favorite memories from his Ferrum days, Cohoon emphasized all of the activities he was involved in and how student life was important to him. “When I think back at Ferrum, the one thing I loved the most was student life—sporting events, bingo nights, and bowling nights. I got to interact with people inside the community, make new friendships, and make memories doing all of those things,” said Cohoon.

Justin Muse, director of student activities, said of Cohoon, “Paul was a very involved student at Ferrum College and supported most of our activities, especially in Intramurals. He was a great supporter of his fellow students. One of the main reasons he was voted for the inaugural Most Spirited Award is because of the way he could get others excited about our campus events or could lead a crowd to help cheer on our athletes or the way he could make your day just in a passing conversation.”

Cohoon explained the importance of getting involved and how your experience is what you make of it. “All of the clubs and organizations Ferrum has to offer are for people in different walks of life. Ferrum’s a place where you have to make it what you want it to be. You have to paint your own picture. Ferrum is your canvas. You can paint a beautiful time there.”

The Ferrum College work study program prepared Cohoon for the job he has now. “I worked at the IT help desk for two years. A benefit of the work study program is that there’s practical positions that can apply to any field. The coursework with the CIS degree and the two minors also prepared me because it really gave me a wide base of knowledge. I wouldn’t have thought working in transportation that I would be using all three of my areas of study,” said Cohoon.

Cohoon stated that his professors had an impact on him. “I’m truly grateful for all of the professors I had at Ferrum. They each had their own impact on me. Professors who really pushed me were Dr. Faye Angel, Dr. Taiwo Ajani and Dr. Rathin Basu. Those three stand out to me, and they were all so supportive and always had their door open. They all put the effort in, and if you reciprocate that back to them, it really helps with that relationship. You really get out what you put in. They care as long as you care.”

Cohoon offered advice for current and future students looking to pursue a career in Computer and Information Systems. “Ferrum has a really good CIS program that prepares you for this industry. It doesn’t matter where in the industry you go, the coursework will prepare you. The critical thinking skills that come from a well rounded curriculum really help you. One thing that was great for me was the small class sizes and the individual attention and access to the professors,” concluded Cohoon.