//Patricia Sagasti Suppes

Ph.D. in Romance Languages, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Major: Spanish and Latin American Literature; Minor: French and Francophone Literature

Dissertation: La familia en el teatro limeño: La alegoría de la nación de entre milenios

M.A. in Romance Languages, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Thesis: Audience and Message in Osvaldo Dragún’s Historias para ser contadas and Heroica de Buenos Aires.

Certificate in Latin American Studies, UNC-Duke Consortium for Latin American Studies

AB in Spanish and French, Minor in English, Sweet Briar College