Patricia Sagasti Suppes, Ph.D.
Director of International Programs and Experiential Term, Associate Professor of Spanish

Office: Richeson 4
E-mail: psuppes@ferrum.edu
Personal web page: http://www.quetecuente.com/
Teaching at Ferrum since 2010

Education

Ph.D. in Romance Languages, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Major: Spanish and Latin American Literature; Minor: French and Francophone Literature
Dissertation: La familia en el teatro limeño: La alegoría de la nación de entre milenios

M.A. in Romance Languages, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Thesis: Audience and Message in Osvaldo Dragún’s Historias para ser contadas and Heroica de Buenos Aires.

Certificate in Latin American Studies,  UNC-Duke Consortium for Latin American Studies

AB in Spanish and French, Minor in English,  Sweet Briar College

Courses

All levels of Spanish language, literature, and culture

Selected Publications

Powell, Tina and Patricia Sagasti Suppes, ed. Transational American Spaces.
Vernon Press. Forthcoming.

Sagasti Suppes, Patricia. “Intersecciones de poder y cultura: La Pomba Gira como agente de la fuerza femenina en Mandinga de amor de Luciana De Mello.” Agencia, historia y empoderamiento femenino. Ed. Diane Marting,Eva París,Yamile Silva: Ministerio de la Mujer, Crítica Dominicana Literaria sobre Escritoras Hispanoamericanas (CDLEH), Santo Domingo,
Dominican Republic, 2018. 187-203.

Sagasti Suppes, Patricia. “Peruvian Theater of the Twentieth Century.” The Columbia Encyclopedia of Modern Drama. Ed. Gabrielle H. Cody, Everet
Sprichorn: Columbia University Press, New York, 2007.

2020-08-11T18:52:50+00:00

