Park Ranger Emma Loughrey, ‘23 Says Ferrum College Prepared Her for Career Opportunities

Recent Ferrum College graduate Emma Loughrey works as a park ranger at the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy, VA. She previously worked at the park as an intern through a partnership with the Appalachian Conservation Corps and later applied for the position after graduating from Ferrum College.

She decided to come back to the park because of a former supervisor. “He lectured about what his job description entailed during my junior year when he was still at the park. I found it very fascinating and thought to myself that I wanted to do that as a career,” Loughrey said.

Loughrey chose Ferrum College because she wanted to be close to her family. She also preferred a smaller institution instead of a larger college or university. While at Ferrum, Loughrey stayed involved with the women’s tennis team and was the ICC representative for the Agriculture club her senior year.

Loughrey has so many memories from Ferrum that she will cherish. “I loved playing tennis all four years. I also enjoyed bingo nights and free bowling nights. Senior week was also super fun,” she said.

Ferrum prepared Loughrey for her career by providing different opportunities to work on and off campus alongside a professor or advisor. “Completing a required internship course helped me as well by providing a hands-on learning experience in the field I am now working in. I also took advantage of the resume building help that was available,” Loughrey shared.

Loughrey credits Associate Professor of Forestry and Wildlife Todd Fredericksen and Professor of Recreation Leadership Dan Caston as professors who helped her while at Ferrum and helped her prepare for post-graduate work.

Fredericksen remembers Loughrey as one of the most responsible and conscientious students he’s ever taught. “ She was also not afraid to take a variety of courses to broaden her knowledge and skills, even though they may have been outside of her primary focus of study. I think that this will help her immensely in her career path.”

Loughrey advises current and prospective students to put themselves out there. “Try something new and make connections. Making connections helped me land the career I am in now. Also, always ask for help if you do not understand something,” she concludes.