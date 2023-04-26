Over 200 Students to Receive Degrees During 107th Commencement on May 6

Over 200 Students to Receive Degrees During 107th Commencement on May 6

FERRUM, VA, April 26, 2023 – Ferrum College will celebrate its 107th graduating class during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in W. B. Adams Stadium on campus. The College is expecting 196 undergraduate students and twelve graduate students to walk the commencement stage to receive their diplomas during the ceremony that will begin at 10 a.m. Virginia Secretary of Labor and Ferrum College alumnus Bryan Slater ’82 will give the keynote address.

The soon-to-be graduates will also participate in a traditional Baccalaureate service on Friday evening, May 5, at 7:00 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel on campus.

Please note:

  • In the event of rain, commencement exercises will be held in Swartz Gymnasium.
  • Commencement will be streamed live online and then archived for later viewing here.
  • Find more information about the 2023 commencement here.
