//Original Conestoga Wagon to Be Displayed at 50th Folklife Festival

FERRUM, VA, September 26, 2023 – The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is excited to announce an original Conestoga wagon will be displayed at this year’s Folklife Festival. The antique farm equipment exhibit is one of the primary features of the festival along with traditional food preparation and farm skills such as black smithing.

“These wagons were first made by Pennsylvania Germans near the Conestoga River in the mid-1700s for freight hauling purposes. Not many are still intact, and we are excited to have one on display during the 50th Folklife Festival,” said Bethany Worley, BRIM director.

The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. To purchase festival tickets and learn more about the festival visit the event page here.