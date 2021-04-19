NY Times Bestseller Jeff Selingo Will Speak at Ferrum’s 105th Commencement Ceremony

4/19/2021

New York Times bestselling author Jeff Selingo will be the keynote speaker at Ferrum College’s 105th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. The ceremony honoring the class of 2021 will be held in Adams Stadium and will follow the guidelines released last month by Governor Ralph Northam, which allows for a limited number of guests to attend outdoor graduations.

Selingo has written about higher education for more than two decades. His latest book, Who Gets In & Why: A Year Inside College Admissions, was published in September 2020 and was named among the “100 Notable Books” of the year by the New York Times.

Selingo is the founding director of the Academy for Innovative Higher Education Leadership at Arizona State University, where he also serves as a special advisor for innovation and professor of practice. Additionally, he co-hosts the podcast “FutureU” and is a regular contributor to The Atlantic.

Previously, Selingo served as a visiting scholar at Georgia Tech’s Center for 21st Century Universities. He was the top editor of the Chronicle of Higher Education, where he worked for 16 years. Selingo has received numerous awards for his work from the Education Writers Association, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Associated Press.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College, Selingo went on to earn a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University. He now lives in Washington, DC with his family.

