Nursing Program to Expand with Virginia Tobacco Commission Assistance

10/20/2021

The Division of Nursing at Ferrum College will take its next leap forward with a powerful boost from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC).

On September 21, the TRRC’s Education Committee met at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford to review proposals for its Competitive Education Grant. This grant funds projects that support STEM-H (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and health) programs at the post-secondary level, including community colleges and four-year-degree institutions, as well as GED programs and workforce development.

Ferrum’s proposal, The Ferrum College Division of Nursing Educational Space Expansion, was approved for an award of $133,188. This grant will fund renovations to the Nursing Division’s area in lower Vaughn Chapel to increase classroom space, provide storage and study areas, and create a conference room for professional development.

Dean of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl says the nursing program is well-timed to meet the need for nurses in southwest Virginia: “Ferrum College’s BSN program is committed to addressing our region’s need for competent and compassionate nurses. The pandemic has only intensified the previously existing national shortage, and our program is proud to provide a high-quality nursing education with training in community-based and rural health care delivery, as well as standard acute care clinical environments.”

Ferrum’s Division of Nursing offers an online RN to BSN program, as well as a four-year residential BSN program. The College’s first cohort enrolled in spring 2021 and the second cohort commenced this fall 2021.

If all goes according to plan, construction on the project is set to begin in May 2022.

Learn more about the Ferrum College Division of Nursing.