//Nursing Program Chair Kimberly Brown to Speak at the Virtual Virginia Nurses Association’s Fall Conference

Ferrum College’s Nursing Division Chair Kimberly Brown has been selected to share her presentation, The Impact of Academic Nurse Leaders’ Toxic Behaviors on Faculty, during this fall’s Virginia Nurses Association’s virtual conference. The conference, slated for September 23-24, 2020, will carry the theme, Ending Incivility, Bullying, & Workplace Violence.

This is Brown’s first time as a presenter at the VNA conference; however, she has attended many times in years past. She described the conference as a “robust time of growing the knowledge of nursing – each event has a theme and content experts facilitate presentations and discussion around topics that are presented.”

Brown’s presentation focuses on incivility in the workplace. “As it relates to nursing or healthcare, peer to peer incivility and student to faculty incivility is well documented in scholarly literature,” she said.

“Incivility and bullying in leadership ranks is an area where there is a gap in the information. The research team identified this gap, and based on personal past experience at various institutions, we agreed that toxic or uncivil behavior among academic nurse leaders is a phenomenon that should be studied for further understanding,” Brown explained.

Because of COVID-19, the 2020 conference will be virtual. All presentations must be pre-recorded; Brown recorded hers over the recent Labor Day holiday weekend.

“‘Eating our young’ is unfortunately something that nursing has been known for,” said Brown. “As an academic nursing leader, it is my goal to nurture not only students but peers and faculty alike such that they embrace growth, feel valued, and flourish into all they can be in whatever role they are in.”

