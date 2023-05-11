No Application Is No Problem for Prospective Students During Admitted Students Day at Ferrum College on Sat., May 13

No application is no problem for prospective students during this weekend’s Admitted Students Day at Ferrum College. Students who have yet to apply to the College will be able to do so onsite during the campus event, which will be held Sat., May 13, 2023 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students interested in attending can register here.

Designed for admitted and prospective students alike, Admitted Students Day offers students the opportunity to get to know other new, current, and prospective students; learn about student success services; complete enrollment steps, including financial aid documents; enjoy a picnic lunch; and more. Dr. Mirta Martin, president of the College, shared her excitement for this weekend’s event especially for undecided students.

“This is an exciting time of year! We just celebrated commencement with the class of 2023 last weekend, and this weekend we will welcome the class of 2027 as they prepare to come home to Ferrum College in the fall. We know there are soon to be high school graduates all across the region who are uncertain about attending college—the affordability, the experience —and we encourage them to come to our campus on Saturday to see for themselves what Ferrum College is all about and let our Admissions and Financial Aid counselors walk them through affordability—they may qualify for our Panther Promise Free Tuition! This is a season of opportunity, and we look forward to celebrating with new Ferrum Panthers and their guests this weekend,” said Martin.

For more information about Admitted Students Day, visit https://www.ferrum.edu/event-page/admitted-student-days/?occurrence=2023-05-13&time=1683964800 or contact the Ferrum College Office of Admissions at 800-868-9797 or admissions@ferrum.edu.