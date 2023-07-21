//New Scholarship Established for Hampton Roads Students Attending Ferrum College and other Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges Member Institutions

The Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges (Alliance or CARC) announced Thursday, July 20 the creation of the “S. Frank Blocker, Jr. Memorial Scholarship” for Hampton Roads students attending its member schools including Ferrum College. The scholarship was established thanks to a generous grant from The Blocker Foundation. The Alliance has supported access to rural institutions by providing scholarships and funding since 1965.

“Our mission is to provide our member institutions the resources to ensure students have access to an affordable, value-based education that prepares them for success in a global economy,” said Chair Elizabeth Povar. “Our support benefits students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college and we are excited to now offer a scholarship for Hampton Roads students to cross the state and attend our rural institutions”. CARC members include Appalachian School of Law, Averett University, Bluefield University, Christendom College, Eastern Mennonite University, and Ferrum College.

“We are so very grateful to The Blocker Foundation whose generous grant will transform the lives of Hampton Roads students by affording them the financial opportunity to attend Ferrum College,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College. “Ferrum College has always been the ‘College of Opportunity of Virginia,’ providing a superb education in a familial setting. Our small class sizes complemented by experiential, hands-on opportunities offer students a learning environment where they thrive. We are excited to welcome home students supported by the Blocker Foundation grant, who make Ferrum College their destination of choice.”

The Blocker Foundation in Suffolk, VA was established after the death of Norfolk native, Mr. Frank Blocker. Mr. Blocker was a man of intellect, charm wealth and generosity. He was a loyal donor to the Alliance (formerly called The Virginia College Fund), and once served on its’ Board of Directors. Whitney Saunders, President and CEO, says “The Board of Directors of the the Blocker Foundation is very pleased to be able to continue Frank Blocker’s support of the mission of the Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges. Frank was a steadfast proponent of educational opportunity, as witnessed by his long-standing participation in the work of the Commonwealth Alliance for Rural College. We believe that the establishment of the Blocker Scholarship is a fitting memorial to Mr. Blocker and his interest in educational opportunity for deserving students.”

The Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges cultivates donors and board members committed to expanding access to higher education. CARC President, Carthan F. Currin, comments “we are so grateful for this consequential grant that will help enable students from Hampton Roads to attend our member institutions and gain exposure to western and southern Virginia. Mr. Blocker’s legacy and generosity will live on through this grant, which will bring regions of the Commonwealth together in new and collaborative ways. In addition to receiving an outstanding education, recipients of this scholarship will be better rounded citizens of Virginia for this experience”.

The Alliance’s support comes from individuals, corporations, foundations, and trusts. Every dollar raised goes directly to the member schools for student support and is distributed according to an equitable funding formula based on enrollment. With the competitive financial landscape for higher education and the average package of financial assistance for member schools exceeding $22,000 per student, the Alliance acts as a critical link between donors wishing to support higher education for rural students and institutions. Since its inception, the Alliance has contributed over $26,000,000 toward educational attainment for generations of Virginians.

Learn more about the organization at www.commonwealthalliance.org.