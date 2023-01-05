//New President, New Day, Boundless Opportunities at Ferrum College

FERRUM, VA (January 5, 2023) On her first day in office, Dr. Mirta Martin, addressed faculty and staff during a campus meeting in Vaughn Chapel. Dr. Martin was appointed Interim President of Ferrum College last month, and stated that step one is getting to know the College faculty and staff.

“I am here to make Ferrum College thrive…I want to hear your stories and your ideas,” she said.

Martin affirmed the College’s unique position geographically and academically.

“We have a beautiful campus. A setting where you, the dedicated faculty and staff, are able to get to know your students and guide them through maximizing their opportunities here,” said Martin.

“We have the oldest Environmental Science program in the state – the second oldest in the nation – and are the only private college campus in the Commonwealth with a working farm…we have opportunities for hands-on learning here that are truly unique and capable of preparing career ready graduates to enter the workforce. Together, we will capitalize on these strengths and ensure every high school student across the state and beyond knows there is an opportunity for them at Ferrum College,” she continued.

Martin also shared she will spend much of her time on the road meeting with state and local leaders as well as supporting Admissions and Advancement efforts. “I want to meet with our prospective students and their parents. I want to get to know our alumni and learn their success stories – their success is our success!”

Martin will be on the road later this week meeting with state and local officials on innovative steps the College can take to further ensure its graduates meet the workforce needs of the state.

Additional Information:

To request an interview with Dr. Mirta Martin, please call 540-365-4201 or email president@ferrum.edu.

Read the Ferrum College announcement of Dr. Martin’s as Interim President: https://www.ferrum.edu/blog/ferrum-college-welcomes-mirta-martin-as-interim-president/

Learn more about Ferrum College: https://www.ferrum.edu/