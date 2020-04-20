New Online Nursing Program to Begin Fall 2020

In fall 2020, Ferrum College will offer a new online post-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) for those already holding registered nursing (RN) licensure.

The new program is completely online and offers a part-time progression plan which includes two eight-week sequential courses a semester, allowing students to receive their BSN in as little as 18 months. Students accepted into the program must either hold an unencumbered RN license or be enrolled in an RN program within the Virginia Community College System.

“Nurses play an essential role in influencing the delivery of care for the residents within our local and broader communities in southwest Virginia,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato. “Baccalaureate-trained nurses can think critically, make informed decisions, and be an advocate for their patients. The Ferrum College RN to BSN program educates nurse professionals to provide a holistic, client-centered approach to healthcare in our rural community.”

“The Division of Nursing at Ferrum College will offer vital educational pathways that will facilitate growth for nurses who are seeking new opportunities in a career that has no limits. Completion of the BSN affords students an evidence-based lens through which to view healthcare as well as global and domestic challenges, with an emphasis on how they may serve within that context,” said Kimberly Brown, founding chair for the College’s Nursing Division.

“Nurses are scientists, innovators, and thought leaders. There has never been a better time to choose to advance ones formal education in nursing,” explained Brown.

Brown arrives at Ferrum with almost 30 years experience in healthcare operations and higher education. She has been a faculty member at Liberty, Radford, and James Madison Universities. Brown is also current member of the Virginia Nursing Education Commission and co-chairs a committee on academic-practice partnerships.

“Dr. Brown brings knowledge of the nursing profession along with vision and a commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of our community,” said Dean of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl. “We are delighted our community partners have been overwhelmingly receptive to our efforts and thankful we will be able to implement the online RN to BSN program for all nurses looking to expand their education and professional opportunities.”

Learn more about the program here.