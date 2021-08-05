//New Campus Minister Laura Robinson will reach “Ferrum students where they are”

8/7/2021

Ferrum College is pleased to announce that Laura Robinson has been named campus minister. She will officially join the Ferrum College family on August 9, 2021.

“I’m looking forward to talking to students, getting their ideas, and implementing them to make Student Ministry a program that reaches Ferrum students where they are,” said Robinson.

In 2016, Robinson began assistant teaching New Testament courses at Duke University. She served as the head teaching assistant for Duke Divinity’s New Testament survey course, and then transitioned to teaching her own class in 2019. She is a 2015 James B. Duke Fellowship recipient, and has extensive experience in audio and video production with co-hosting her own podcast, “New Testament Review.”

A native of Zionsville, IN, Robinson received her Bachelor of Arts in English and religious studies from Indiana University in 2011, and her Master of Arts degrees in biblical exegesis (2013) and systematic theology (2014) from Wheaton College in IL. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in religious studies at Duke University.

“[Laura] is a young, dynamic, experienced, and energetic pastor who will bring so much to our college community,” said Dean of Student Success Dave Wiggins, who chaired the search committee for Ferrum’s campus minister. “We are very fortunate.”

Robinson is looking forward to getting started. “My hope for the Student Ministry program is to make it a program that is centered on students and directed by them,” she said. “Some of my current ideas include prayer walks in the woods, craft sessions, book discussions, and movie nights. These are really powerful ways students can think about spirituality and connect with God.”

