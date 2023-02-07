//New Book Highlights Critical Role College Students Played During Civil Rights Movement in North Carolina

In his new book, Campus to Counter: Civil Rights Activism in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, 1960-1963, Ferrum College Assistant Professor of History and Success Coach Brian Suttell highlights the critical role college students played in civil rights activism in North Carolina during the early 1960s, especially those at historically Black colleges and universities. Through courageous street protests and lunch counter sit-ins, often resulting in their physical abuse by the public, these students helped bring about the end of legal segregation and a reduction in hiring discrimination.

“I wanted to give a voice to the countless unheralded activists in the civil rights movement, not only because it was interesting to tell their unique and fascinating stories, but also because it would be excellent if more people understood that they were the ones who really helped bring about substantial changes regarding civil rights in the U.S.,” said Suttell about why he decided to write Campus to Counter.

Suttell hopes scholars will value his book for its fresh insights and for its advancement in understanding of a complex movement. He also wants the general public to enjoy the fascinating stories from the protestors. “For all their tremendous bravery, the activists were human and I wanted to make it easy for the reader to sympathize with their goals and empathize with their human struggles,” he explained.

Today’s college students will also relate to Campus to Counter. “Students will enjoy this book because it is an example of the impact that college students had on one of the most significant movements in American history. Students helped inspire great change, and this generation of students can as well,” concluded Suttell.

Campus to Counter is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.