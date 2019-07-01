//Nearly 300 Students Named to Spring Semester 2019 Dean’s List

During spring semester 2019, nearly 300 Ferrum College students received Dean’s List recognition and 82 of those students earned a place on the President’s List. Additionally, 79 Dean’s List recipients were student-athletes; 33 student-athletes were named to the President’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must be full-time with a grade point average of at least 3.4 out of a possible 4.0. Students named to President’s List are full-time with a grade point average of 4.0 at the end of the spring and fall semesters.

Read more and find a list of spring 2019 Dean’s List students here and President’s List students here.

Find a list of student-athletes named to Dean’s List and President’s List here.