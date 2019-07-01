FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Nearly 300 Students Named to Spring Semester 2019 Dean’s List

Nearly 300 Students Named to Spring Semester 2019 Dean’s List

Spring 2019 Dean's List and President's List recipients named.During spring semester 2019, nearly 300 Ferrum College students received Dean’s List recognition and 82 of those students earned a place on the President’s List. Additionally, 79 Dean’s List recipients were student-athletes; 33 student-athletes were named to the President’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must be full-time with a grade point average of at least 3.4 out of a possible 4.0. Students named to President’s List are full-time with a grade point average of 4.0 at the end of the spring and fall semesters.

Read more and find a list of spring 2019 Dean’s List students here and President’s List students here.

Find a list of student-athletes named to Dean’s List and President’s List here.

