Nearly 300 Students Honored During President’s & Dean’s List Dinner

Ferrum College President's & Dean's List, Spring & Fall 2019

Ferrum College’s annual President’s and Dean’s List Dinner was held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on January 31, 2020. During the dinner, College officials recognized 258 Dean’s List recipients and 97 President’s List recipients for spring 2019. For fall 2019, 290 students were named to Dean’s List and 103 to President’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must be full-time with a grade point average of at least 3.4 out of a possible 4.0. Students named to President’s List are full-time with a grade point average of 4.0 at the end of the spring and fall semesters.

See photos from the evening here.

Find students named to the President’s List here.

Dean’s List students are named here.

