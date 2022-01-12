//Move-in Delayed Until Jan. 18; First Day of Classes Now Jan. 19

1/12/2022

Greetings students!

As you may have read, Dr. Johns announced that classes will now begin on Wednesday, January 19 due to the potential for heavy snow and difficult travel this weekend. As such, move-in will now occur on Tuesday, January 18. We realize that not all students will be able to arrive on Tuesday, if you need to schedule your arrival later than Tuesday due to the weather or transportation restrictions, faculty will be ready to make your courses remotely available through Friday, January 21.

Please read the following procedures that will be in place for move-in and registration. Please check-in online before January 14 at 5 p.m. on Panther Portal.

Move-in is now scheduled for January 18. Students are encouraged to arrive within the following windows on Tuesday, though given difficult travel students may arrive at any time in this window. Students needing to schedule a later arrival date should contact the Office of Student Life and Engagement (OSL&E) with the date of arrival between January 18-22, 2022 and we will provide instructions for move-in registration. Students arriving after January 18 should be prepared to access their courses remotely until they are able to arrive on campus.

9:00-12:00 p.m. Students who live within a 0-100-mile radius of Ferrum, VA.

12:00-2:30 p.m. Students who live between 100-250 mile radius of Ferrum, VA.

2:30-4:30 p.m. All other returning residential students.

On Tuesday, January 18, Students should immediately come to Franklin Hall upon arrival. Students will not be allowed to move into their dorms without completing the move-in registration process. Commuter students unable to come on Tuesday will be able to complete the return registration process, including COVID test, on Wednesday prior to their first class.

At Franklin Hall, students will complete the move-in registration process. During this process, all students will be required to complete a rapid COVID-19 test and test negative in order to move into their dorms. If you have had COVID-19 since October 17, 2021 you will not be required to test if you provide documentation of the positive test result.

All students who test positive will be required to isolate immediately for 5 days. In addition to the required on-campus testing, students are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to complete a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming to campus to allow you to quarantine at home immediately and not make the drive to campus. As always, notify the OSL&E if you test positive. Your faculty will continue to provide remote coursework for those in isolation or quarantine, though they must be notified by both the OSL&E and you in regards to your need for remote learning. Our current isolation and quarantine guidelines are attached.

Please bring the following to move-in registration:

If you have had COVID-19 since October 17, bring a copy of your positive COVID-19 test results (this will exempt you from the on-site testing on January 18). If you have been vaccinated and/or boosted, please bring a copy of your card so we can verify and/or update your vaccination status. Not vaccinated? Look here for a site near you! Getting vaccinated is easy, safe and the best protection against COVID-19. If you test negative 72 hours before (as recommended above), bring a copy of your dated test result and we will let you spin the wheel to win some Ferrum swag!

Students who have already been approved for early arrival, including athletics and international students, should be in contact with their coach, or, for international students, Melanie Rooks, Coordinator of Residence Life and International Programs.

The Office of Student Life & Engagement has a full schedule of activities, spiritual life opportunities, residence life programming, mental health skill building opportunities and more planned- please join us! Please be sure to follow us on instagram @ferrumcollege_osl for information on move-in and campus life!

Welcome back!!

Angie & the OSLE team