Mark Kellam ’19 is pursuing a master’s degree in Geospatial Analysis at the University of Mary Washington. Kellam holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from Ferrum College. He recently completed a paper entitled “Remote Sensing of Trapa Bispinosa using Sentinel-2 Multispectral data.” It examines methods of detecting Trapa Bispinosa, an invasive aquatic plant that is found in Virginia.

While at Ferrum he was a member of the Boone Honors Program and also served as a Spiritual Life Disaster Recovery Team Student Leader for work in Fayetteville, NC, and Jacksonville, Fla. In 2019 he was presented the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, which recognizes service and leadership.