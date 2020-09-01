Margaret Young-Weitzel

Coordinator of Music and Director of Bands

E-mail: myoung-weitzel@ferrum.edu

Margaret Young-Weitzel is pleased to join the faculty of Ferrum College as Department Chair and Director of Bands. She completed her Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of Washington where she studied conducting with Timothy Salzman. She also holds a Masters in Teaching and a Bachelor’s in Music Education from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. While in residency at the University of Washington Dr. Weitzel was a GO-MAP Presidential Scholar, Mu Phi Epsilon Scholar, Alcor Scholar and Mortar Board Scholar. She also served as a teaching assistant for the university concert bands. She founded the Maple Valley Youth Orchestra in Maple Valley, Washington. She was the artistic director and conductor of the Chinook Winds, an ensemble actively engaged in the performance of new works for double wind quintet. Dr. Weitzel was the Director of Instrumental Ensembles at Saint Xavier University, the Director of Athletic Bands at Case Western Reserve University, the Assistant Director of Instrument Music at Carthage College and the Assistant Professor of Music Education as well as Director of Bands and Claflin University. Dr. Weitzel is also is a veteran of the public schools having taught marching band, concert band, orchestra, jazz band and K-4 general music in Washington, Illinois and California.