Local Law Enforcement, Rescue Agencies Hold Training Session July 23

On Tuesday, July 23, Ferrum College Police will host an “Active Attack Integrated Response” scenario day in partnership with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. I realize many of you will be off-campus, but I want you to be aware of what is happening as there will be several police departments and fire and rescue teams on-campus at this time.

During the training, you will likely see several emergency vehicles in our parking lots and see some movement outside of Garber Hall and Beckham Hall. Most activity will be out of public view. We anticipate 40-50 participants. Along with signs on Rt 40 notifying the public about the first responder training the buildings being used will be posted with signs the training is occurring.

If there are other questions or concerns please contact Ferrum Police Chief Jim Owens at 540-420-3027.