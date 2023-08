Hello, my name is Kylie Atkins, and I’m from Burkeville, Virginia. I graduated from Nottoway High School.

I’m majoring in biology and intend to further my education in the sonography field after Ferrum.

Along with being a member of the Boone Honors Program, I am also a member of the softball team. In my free time, I enjoy playing with my dog and spending time with my family and friends.