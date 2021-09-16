Kevin Reilly Named Vice President for Academic Affairs

9/16/2021

Ferrum College is pleased to announce that Dr. Kevin Reilly has been named Vice President for Academic Affairs. Reilly took the helm on September 15, after serving as Acting Vice President over the summer.

“I am pleased to be offered the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs,” he said. “I am excited to work with the finest faculty and staff anywhere.”

Reilly earned his Bachelor of Science in psychology in 1991 and his Master of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology in 1994, from Bridgewater State College. After receiving his Ph.D. in social cognition/personality from Lehigh University in 2002, Reilly arrived at Ferrum College as a faculty member in the psychology department. He also served as a school dean for eight years before being named Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2019.

Reilly played a substantial role in preparing Ferrum for its fall 2020 Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accreditation review, which received a glowing report and offered no additional recommendations. He also helped Ferrum to earn Level IV institution approval, which authorized the College to offer a variety of masters and specialist degree programs.

As Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs, Reilly has guided the faculty through the summer and the fourth semester of teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been instrumental in welcoming new students to campus for the fall 2021 semester. Reilly spearheaded a “Morning of Service” in late August, when students partnered with leaders from the Village of Ferrum to undertake a number of community service projects, including grounds keeping, painting, and packing food for local elementary school children.

“My vision,” said Reilly, “is to work collaboratively and build upon our strengths: delivering outstanding opportunities for students through existing programs, while developing exciting new programs, both graduate and undergraduate. We plan to provide career-oriented experiences throughout the College that prepare students for life after college.”

“Kevin is an obvious choice for Vice President for Academic Affairs,” said President David Johns. “He has been involved in many of our most important academic initiatives in recent years, and has provided smart and consistent leadership. Kevin is deeply committed to our students and his work is filled with creativity, grace, and good humor. We would be hard pressed to find someone who knows us better or loves us more.”