Kathy Dudley ‘74 Shares Her Life of Service in Her Autobiography Bridges: Transforming Communities Together

The life of Alumna Kathy Dudley ‘74 was transformed when she became a Christian before attending Ferrum College. She has since lived out the College motto of ‘Not Self, But Others’ and become an internationally recognized champion for marginalized people.

Dudley, who came from a poor family in Barren Springs, VA, achieved a significant accomplishment by being the first in her family to graduate high school and attend college. She was fortunate enough to be accepted into Virginia Tech and Ferrum and also participated in Upward Bound, a program that assists high school students in overcoming social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education.

She originally planned to go to Virginia Tech, but chose Ferrum to be with her boyfriend. Although the relationship ended, Dudley realized Ferrum was the right choice for her.“I don’t think I would’ve had the help that I needed to make these leaps in education. God knew that,” she said.

Within a week of attending the College, Dudley met her husband Sayres through a bible study session. They will celebrate 50 years of marriage in November.

Dudley was led to work in the ministry by reading her Bible. “I just found myself wanting to know what the Bible said about poverty, justice, and various other topics. I immersed myself in the scripture to see where the answers were,” said Dudley.

In her recently published autobiography, “Bridges: Transforming Communities Together” (2021), she recounts her journey from impoverished communities in Dallas to the sweltering cities of Nigeria. Through her work, she witnessed transformation replacing hopelessness and despair in neighborhoods and cities long dominated by systems of oppression.

After completing her studies at Ferrum, Dudley pursued a doctorate from Bakke Graduate University and eventually found herself in Africa. During her doctoral program, she was asked to teach a master’s course at West Africa Theological Seminary to 17 Nigerian bishops. Alongside a professor, she examined the influence of various church denominations on society in Nigeria.

In 1982, she established Voice of Hope Ministries to develop indigenous leaders from African-American communities. She went on to found the Dallas Leadership Foundation thirteen years later, which integrated leadership and ministry and began collaborating with churches. However, her mission was not yet accomplished. In 2004, she launched Imani Bridges to foster association among leaders and enable the implementation of community and economic development initiatives.

“The incredible endorsements she received were from very well-known people, and it was also quite humbling for her. But, her life has been extraordinary, and fully committed to Jesus and the call on her life to work among disadvantaged communities. We hope it will both inspire and challenge the readers. Kathy’s indomitable faith in Jesus Christ and unshaken conviction in the Biblical theology of equality, has guided her…” said Sayres, Dudley’s husband.

Dudley, a recipient of the 2000 Alumni Award, looks back at her time at Ferrum College with joy and fondness. In particular, she has great memories of her sociology professor, who mentored her throughout her Ferrum journey. Although she has not visited the campus in two decades, she is thrilled to attend this year’s Homecoming celebration. She is especially excited to celebrate the induction of Sayres as a Golden Panther with his Class of ’73 and the 50th Folklife Festival the following weekend. The Dudleys encourage all alumni, especially members of the Class of ’73, to attend the festivities.

For more information about Kathy’s ministry and Bridges: Transforming Communities Together, visit her website here.