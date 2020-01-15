FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Junior D Robinson to Speak During Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Program on Jan. 20

Ferrum College junior Davon “D” Robinson ’21 will be the keynote speaker at the College’s MLK Day program.

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Ferrum College Black Student Union (BSU) has prepared a program which will be held in Vaughn Chapel on campus from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Ferrum College junior Davon “D” Robinson ’21 who will talk about “Learning to Live.” The program is free and open to the public.

The program will also feature short civil rights films, a video of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, and poetry from the College’s BSU.

Ferrum College’s BSU is open to all students and seeks to serve the community by promoting unity and cultural awareness among students, faculty, and staff.  Read more about Ferrum College’s clubs and activities here

