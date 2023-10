Hi! My name is. I am from Martinsville, Virginia and I went to Magna Vista High School. I am majoring in Pre-Professional Health Sciences with a Pre-Therapy emphasis. Upon graduation, I plan to enroll in a graduate program and earn my doctorate in Physical Therapy.

I am a member of the Ferrum Women’s Soccer team! I enjoy spending time with my family, friends, and cat. In addition, I love to bake!