Jennifer Ayers-Barnard

Theory, Aural Skills, Voice

Jennifer Ayers-Barnard, PhD teaches Music Theory, Aural Skills Lab, Music Appreciation, Private Voice, and directs the Concert Choir at Ferrum College. She pursued a Bachelor of Music Education with an emphasis in Vocal Studies and Choral Conducting from The University of Texas at Austin and later received a Masters and PhD in Music Education from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. During her graduate studies, she minored in Music History, Choral Conducting, Vocal Performance, Educational Leadership and Development, and Research Methodology. Her résumé includes over 30 years of teaching elementary/middle/high school general music and chorus, college-level music education methods and music history, voice, guitar, and piano to students from ages 16 months to 75. She has also had an active performance career singing in operas, musical theatre, professional choirs, church programs, early music ensembles, folk music groups, and rock bands. Dr. Ayers’ passion is teaching music and feels honored to be able to have pursued a career in music education. She is an active listener, consumer, and supporter of many styles and genres of music and believes that a wide variety and diversity in music enriches our lives immensely! Music, in all its forms, has made her life fulfilled.