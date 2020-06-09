//Jennie West Receives 2020 Exemplary Faculty Award

During the College’s virtual commencement celebration held on May 9, 2020, Associate Professor of Social Work Jennie West was named the 2020 recipient of the Exemplary Faculty Award. West retired from the College last month after 25 years of service.

The Exemplary Faculty Award is designated for a full-time faculty member at Ferrum College who embodies excellence in and commitment to teaching; demonstrates concern for student welfare in areas beyond academic studies; is recognized as a competent scholar; and provides services to the College, their profession, and the greater community.

West received numerous nominations and was described by a College community member as someone who “always leads by example, educates future professionals, challenges them and opens their perspectives to different world views to make them more observant, knowledgeable, and open minded individuals as they grow and learn through their journey and education at Ferrum College.”

One of West’s former mentees said, “Whenever I felt lost, I knew that I could always confide in my mentor and I knew that I was heard. I felt that I had a friend on campus… [West] not only educates, empowers, and advocates for students, but is always encouraging students to do what is best for the community.”

Click here to watch the virtual commencement ceremony during which West was honored.