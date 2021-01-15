It’s the People: Alli and Luke Summers

On May 11, 2020, Ferrum College alumna and Residence Life staff member Alli Colls Summers ’15 and Assistant Football Coach Luke Summers celebrated their one year anniversary as a married couple. Little did they know how unique their first married year together would be.

Over the course of a year, the Summers family continued renovations on their house, enjoyed a home overrun with adorable puppies from their two golden doodles Woody and Gracie, and embarked on a quarantined and socially distanced lifestyle thanks to COVID-19. In mid-April 2020, the couple learned they were expecting their next greatest adventure: a baby due around Christmas.

“It’s been quite a year and a half,” said Alli, who was also promoted to director of Ferrum’s Residence Life and Housing in June 2020. “We’ve been pretty busy! Luckily, most of it has been a lot of fun.”

Their healthy baby boy, Lincoln Keith Summers, arrived at 1:25 a.m. on Christmas Day 2020. He weighed 10 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

“Lincoln already knows what he does and doesn’t like and he’s going to let you know it,” Alli said. “He’s very snuggly and an incredible day sleeper! Shockingly, for a 10 pounder, he does not enjoy eating! He’s the sweetest baby. We’re so in love, but definitely exhausted!”

