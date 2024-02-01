//Inspiring Action: Dr. Ahoo Salem and Dr. Allison Harl Empower Ferrum College Students to Volunteer

On Wednesday, January 31, Ferrum College associate professor of English Dr. Allison Harl and Blue Ridge Literacy executive director Dr. Ahoo Salem presented “Blue Zones: How Volunteering Can Save Your Life” for the semester’s second Inquiring Minds presentation.

The Inquiring Minds series offers lively, informal presentations and activities on a variety of interesting topics for the entire College community. The series is presented in the LEaP Studio of Stanley Library at Ferrum College on Wednesdays during the College Community Hour. In their presentation, Harl and Salem explained the concept behind Blue Zones, the research that indicates people who decide to volunteer live happier and healthier lives, and how their own experiences support this research.

Salem talked about her experiences living internationally and how she became a literacy volunteer after moving to the United States. Originally from Iran, she moved to Sweden to complete her graduate degree in sustainability sciences, and, a few years later, she moved to Italy to complete her doctorate degree in Sociology, focusing on immigrant communities. Lonely in yet another new city, Salem began as a volunteer helping fellow immigrants learn English when she moved to Roanoke, VA and eventually joined the Blue Ridge Literacy staff.

Harl spoke about her experience serving in the United States with AmeriCorps NCCC. (National Civilian Community Corps) “I served at Heifer International in rural Arkansas. It’s a 1200 acre educational ranch that shows visitors what Heifer did around the world in terms of hunger, poverty, sustainable development, agriculture appropriate technologies, all sorts of things,” Harl explained.

An English grad student from Atlanta, she worked with livestock and was eager to experience a new environment. Harl knew she wanted to work in education, and she wanted to serve where she could build her teaching skills. As a Global Village Coordinator on the ranch, she guided visitors through an overnight experience.

Through AmeriCorps, Harl learned how she could continue to serve other communities to feel fulfillment. Later, she volunteered with the Perry County Jail Ministry in Arkansas and taught inmates how to read. “The relationships I built were so special and what I got out of the experience was way more than what I gave,” said Harl. Additionally, she has volunteered at a homeless shelter and with habitat for humanity. Currently, Harl serves on the Board of Directors for Blue Ridge Literacy where she met Dr. Salem.

“We hope our stories will inspire students, faculty and staff to volunteer. You never know what all you will learn or how much you will enrich the lives of others,” said Harl.