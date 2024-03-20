//Infinity Acres Ranch Visits Ferrum College

Infinity Acres Ranch, located in Ridgeway, Virginia, visited Ferrum College to tell students about their farm and the programs that they offer. Their ranch is home to a variety of exotic and domestic animals such as horses, camels, llamas, goats, alpacas, and more. The Steere family, who operate the ranch, brought in a baby wallaby and a baby kangaroo for the students to interact with during the Friday Seminar Series.

The ranch offers Animal Assisted Learning, which uses domestic and exotic animals to encourage physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. This program also promotes stewardship, social responsibility, and animal knowledge.

Additionally, they have a program called ENABLE (Enriching Nurturing Animal-Based Learning Experiences), which provides animal-assisted therapeutic experiences to adults with intellectual, mental, or physical disabilities in a full-time day setting. “Trained professionals guide this person-centered approach, which enhances fine and gross motor skills, strives to improve the quality of life, develops self-esteem, and encourages personal growth and responsibility,” Steere explained.

The animals are trained to work with children with disabilities through desensitization, time, and target training. “I will pick up the animals and handle them in different ways so that they’ll get desensitized and adjusted,” Steere said. During educational training, individuals are advised to respect the animals’ space and avoid touching their faces.

There are endless opportunities for students at Infinity Acres Ranch. “We have volunteer opportunities, especially for students looking to go into Veterinary Sciences. You’ll get hands-on experience. We also have paid positions available for our animal adventure summer camp. It’s a very engaging program for our kids,” Steere shared.

Steere also offered advice to students who are undecided about their future plans. “Take what you are passionate about and make it your gift,” she concludes.